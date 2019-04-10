Resources More Obituaries for FLORENCE WICKSTROM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? FLORENCE L. WICKSTROM

April 5, 2019



Florence L. Wickstrom, age 96, passed away at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Burlington, WA on April 5, 2019.



Florence was born in Stonington, Michigan on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1922. She was the daughter of Magnus and Kaja Jacobsen and was the youngest of 10 children.



She married her beloved husband, Ernie Wickstrom on November 21, 1940. They made their home in Rapid River, Michigan for a time and in Escanaba, Michigan. They moved to Burlington, Washington in 1963 where Florence has resided ever since.



Florence worked in Food Service for many years and had been employed at Safeway and at the Mount Vernon Elks, until retiring in 1973.



Florence was a charter member of His Place Church in Burlington, where she and Ernie attended for many years. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage, demonstrated by her tasty smorgasbords for Holidays and special occasions.



She was a fantastic cook, baker and loved to entertain. Florence was also an extremely talented painter, seamstress and knitter. Many of her creations are treasured family heirlooms. Her many other loves included, playing the organ, crocheting, canning, gardening, watching the Seattle Sonics and Seattle Mariners, fishing and traveling to Norway to see her native homeland. Most of all, she loved her family.



We will miss her dearly, but take comfort that she is at rest with our Heavenly Father, her husband and the many family and friends who have previously passed. She will forever be remembered in our hearts.



Florence is survived by her daughter, Karen Gouin of Burlington; granddaughter, Lisa White and husband David of Sedro-Woolley; granddaughter, Christine Gouin and her significant other Terry Douglas of Tacoma; great-grandson, T.J. Banta and his fiancé Annemarie Cain of Burlington; special extended family, John Miller of Mt. Vernon; longtime friends, "Slick", Nichelle and Donald Watts of Redmond; Penny and Lloyd Baker of Mossy Rock; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie, who passed away on September 27, 2000.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Swenson and all the loving staff, nurses and nursing aides at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation for the wonderful care provided to Florence.



At her request, no services will be held.