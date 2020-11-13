Flossie Lee Stailey passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on November 7th, 2020 in
Mount Vernon, Washington. She was a long-time resident of Skagit Valley, moving here in 1952.
She devoted her entire life to her family by dedicating all of her time to ensure nobody ever went hungry prompting everyone to love her just as much as she loved them. Whether you knew Flossie or not, it was clear that she devoted her entire life to the well-being of her family.
Her favorite pastimes were road trips, drinking Coca-Cola, going to the casino, knitting, crafting, going out to lunch and anything with her grandchildren. She also worked as a retail clerk for many years, where she enjoyed visiting with many people along the way.
Flossie was preceded in death by her parents Letha and Fredrick Klintworth, and siblings, Viola (Auntie Bob) and Jimmy, Beulah (Aunt Tootie), Allen and Doris, Kay and Silvia, Leo and Genevie.
She is survived by her husband Richard and their cat Thomas. She met and married
Richard in Seminole, Oklahoma in the early 1940's.
The two of them loved taking road trips and enjoyed traveling. Together they had four daughters, Mary, Vicky, Connie, and Cheryl.
She also has a large extended family with many nieces and nephews.
She lived for her nine grandkids: Shelly, Kristy (Tyler), Allen, Sean, Chris, Lynn (Guy), Jason (Kasey), Amos (Christina), and Andrew. Flossie also lived for her ten great-grand kids: Trevor, Tyler, Abby, Max, Shaylen, Jessalyn, Kenai, Hadden, Aisley, and Sierra. It was rare for her to miss one of their events. From school events, sports, car racing, and concerts, she was always there cheering them on.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Monday November 16th, 2020. Please send your condolences and share memories of Flossie to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.