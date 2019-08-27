|
November 27, 1941 -
August 25, 2019
Floyd "Ernie" Adams, 77, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away in Seattle on August 25, 2019.
Ernie was born in Bellingham on November 27, 1941, one of seven children of Floyd & Betty Adams. He was raised in Bellingham and attended school at Harmony Grade School until the mid-1950's when the family moved to Day Creek. He attended Sedro-Woolley High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
In the early 1960's Ernie served his country in the U.S. Army. After his discharge he returned to the Skagit Valley where he began a long career as a truck driver, first driving log trucks for several logging companies and then as a dump truck driver for ICI Construction until his retirement in 2009.
On December 9, 1972 Ernie was united in marriage to Edith Gibbs Sanders and together they made their home in Sedro-Woolley until her passing in 2010.
Ernie was an avid Seahawks fan. He enjoyed going golfing and fishing, watching old western movies and playing poker with his friends at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.
Ernie is survived by his children, Sandi Sutton of Sedro-Woolley and Randy Sanders and his wife, Bev of Burlington; three brothers, Ed Adams and wife, Nancy of Puyallup, Danny Adams and wife, Loretta of Bow and Phil Adams and wife, Karen of Sedro-Woolley; two sisters, Cynda Hume and husband, Bill in Oregon and Sandra Adams of Marysville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith; sister, Gladys Thramer.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley with Pastor John Batts officiating. Interment will be at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery followed by a potluck fellowship at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.
Contributions for Ernie can be made at any Banner Bank.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 28, 2019