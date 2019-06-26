|
September 10, 1942 -
June 23, 2019
Floyd was born September 10, 1942 in Camas, Wa. to James Z. and JC (Fitzpatrick) Davis.
December 29, 1982 he married Kristina Nutter in Everett, Wa. and had 5 children. Sandy (Rick) Smith; Ronni (Chris); Mike Davis, Robin Sharkey and Louis Jr. (Trisha) Nutter. He had 11 grand children, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a couple dozen extra kids that call him Dad or Papa.
Floyd left behind three brothers, Jim Davis, Tom Davis and Wayne Rickard.
Floyd belonged to Combat Vet Chapter 6 and loved to go to the races with grandsons at Skagit Speedway.
There will be a celebration of life on September 10, details to be determined.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 27, 2019