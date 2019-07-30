|
|
September 4, 1952 -
July 28, 2019
Forrest Bradley Shoemaker, age 66, a Burlington resident, passed away July 28, 2019. He was born September 4, 1952 in Kansas.
Forrest was a very independent person who loved camping, hiking, mountain climbing, generally being outdoors. Therefore, he was blessed to work for the US Forest Service doing boundary surveys for about 40 years.
He had an extensive book and movie collection, and enjoyed going to the gun range with his friends.
Forrest is survived by his sister, Shelley Starr, of Moneta, West Virginia; Uncle, Victor Shoemaker, of Willis, Kansas; cousins, J. Lamar Shoemaker, of Willis, Kansas and Christina K. Shoemaker, of Moundridge, Kansas, and Orca the cat.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, with Pastor Jim Cannon presiding.
His final resting place will be the Greenhills Cemetery, Burlington.
A time of visitation will be available from 9:00 a.m. until the service at Lemley Chapel on Friday.
Share your memories of Forrest and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 31, 2019