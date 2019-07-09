1942 - 2019



Bud was born June 26, 1942 in Mount Vernon, WA to Anita and Forrest Eisen Sr. He attended grade and high school in La Conner, WA until his senior year.



He joined the Army in 1961 and was medically discharged due to a shrapnel injury, losing his left eye.



He later moved to Oregon and worked in the logging industry. Later on he moved to Bremerton. He attended an apprenticeship at the naval shipyard as an electrician. He worked over 29 years, retiring in 1989.



Boating, fishing, camping, and working in his yard kept him busy. He also liked playing board games with the family.



He and his wife spent many winters in Arizona enjoying the sun. He married Carol Alvord in 2008 and resided in Bremerton.



He had no children of his own and has a stepdaughter, Kandace Watkins, two step-grandchildren, Colby Watkins and Halie Wagoner, and numerous nieces and nephews.



His parents and 2 sisters, Charlene and Marilyn, preceded him in death.



Potluck memorial service will be held at Shelter Bay Club House in La Conner, WA at 1:00 pm to 4:00pm on July 14, 2019. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 10, 2019