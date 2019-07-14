

May 4, 1942 -

April 14, 2019



Francis Eugene (Frank) Coddens, passed away April 14, 2019 at his home in Desert Hills, Arizona. Frank never gave up hope during his seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Frank was born May 4, 1942 in Frankfort, Michigan, to Floyd and Geraldine (Lee) Coddens. He graduated from Benzonia High School in Frankfort in 1960 and from Michigan State University in 1966.



He married Donna Ryan on August 28, 1965. They had two beautiful daughters together; Lisa and Lori.



Frank was drafted in to the U.S. Army in 1967. He attended Basic and Advanced Infantry school at Ft. Benning, GA. After completion he applied and was accepted for Infantry Officer Candidate school, which he successfully completed. First Lieutenant Coddens served as Mobil Advisory Team Leader in Viet Nam, being awarded the Bronze Star Medel for his accomplishments.



In 1972 Frank purchased Wycoff Insurance Agency with his long-time business partner, Fred Loffer. They were fondly referred to as 'Frick and Frack'. Frank retired in 2004 after a very successful career in the insurance industry. He made many long time friends with his honesty and caring nature during those years.



Frank married Molly (Daniels) Williams on July 28, 1989. Frank became a loving father to her son, Chad Williams. He was a proud and supportive father to his three children and many of their friends.



As an active member of the community; Frank was a member of the Mount Vernon noon Rotary, instrumental in the starting Skagit Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever, coached Little League, and youth basketball. He loved watching sports and attending games. He was an MSU 'Spartan' fan and rarely missed a game.



Frank loved hunting and fishing from an early age. He enjoyed fishing trips to Nootka Sound and hunting trips to Pomeroy and later to North Dakota with friends. He loved snow skiing and shared that passion with his daughters, Indy car racing with his son, and his love for his dogs with all who knew him. He was adventurous and enjoyed traveling in his motorhome and exploring in his Razor.



Frank is survived by his wife, Molly Jo (Daniels) Coddens, his children; Lisa Coddens, Lori Christensen (Brian), Chad Williams, Grandchildren; Evan Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Dylan Christensen, Hailey Christensen, Great-grandson, Ethan Campbell, Brother, Larry Coddens (Sue), sisters; Loretta Mauseth, Mary Komar, Monica Ricco (Jim), many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July, 20, 2019, 1:00 pm in the Hawthorne Reception Room, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Women's Imaging Center Campaign, SVH Foundation, P.O. Box 1376, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 14, 2019