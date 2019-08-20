|
August 18, 1935 -
August 6, 2019
Frances Laverne Walker, 83, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington.
She was born on August 18, 1935, in Maxbass, North Dakota, to William and Alma Nichol.
In 1937, the family moved to Mount Vernon, Washington. She met her future husband, Bill, in 1951, at a church social. After Bill lost his leg in a hunting accident, Frances visited him throughout his stay in the hospital.
They married on April 18, 1952 and spent the next sixty years together.
They had a small family farm in Mount Vernon where they raised their five children. She helped support the family by working at a frozen food cannery for twenty years.
Her greatest joy came from being a wife and mother. Together, she and Bill showed their children what could be accomplished with love, hard work, and a generous spirit. Their home was not only filled with their own five children, but often Bill's eight younger siblings, or a friend of one of their children's who needed a little extra love and a place to stay. Sometimes, that stay could last for years.
Frances' culinary skills were legendary. No one could cook like "Granny" and family gatherings were frequent. She always made enough food to split up and send home with each of her children. Baking pies meant a minimum of fifteen to twenty pies. Two pies were baked immediately, and the rest were frozen and baked at a later time for that special guest who dropped in.
She was artistic and had a great sense of humor that came out in the cartoons she drew for her family. She also was very musical and loved to line dance. She even came to her grandson's school and taught line dancing to the entire class.
Frances was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Karen; and siblings, Lilly Belle, Marcella, Loyd, Kenny, and Valdene (Cookie).
She is survived by her brother, Jack (Sue) Nichol and step-sister, Arlene Bailey; children: Vickie (Ron) Kesti, Dale (Heidi) Walker, Debbie Morgan, and Shay (Terie) Walker; sixteen grandchildren: Ron (Krissy) Kesti, Barry Kesti, Kevin (JoEllen) Kesti, Layne Richards, Jeremy Richards, Janie Richards, Jesse (Meghann) Walker, Justin (Ashley) Walker, Caleb (Harmony) Walker, Terri Morgan, Scott Morgan, Mindy (Marcelino) Mejia, Amber (Brad) McLaughlin, Sara Ulrich, Courtney Brooks, and Shay (Samantha) Walker; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom's gentle and sweet spirit will live forever in our hearts.
The family thanks the staff at Where the Heart Is for their kind and loving care of Mom during the last few years of her life.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 21, 2019