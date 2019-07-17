Home

Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
FRANCES MAE PRATHER

FRANCES MAE PRATHER Obituary

November 15, 1921 -
July 7, 2019

Frances Mae Prather, age 97, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in La Conner, WA.

She was born November 15, 1921 to James and Mabel (Messersmith) VanderVeer in Greeley, Nebraska. In her youth she moved with her family to Rochester, WA, where she graduated from high school.

She started working for Pacific Northwest Bell in various capacities including that of a telephone operator in Bremerton, WA where she also met and married Ray D. Prather on July 3, 1943.

They soon moved to Bow where they owned and operated their own dairy farm before they moved to Shelton where Frances returned to work at the telephone company.

For many years she was a member of the Assembly of God churches, her faith being of lifelong importance to her.

Frances was an accomplished horsewoman and an avid knitter.

She is survived by her daughter Carol (Mike) Holt of La Conner, sister Grace Yadon of Yelm, WA, granddaughter Heidi (Greg) Awbrey of La Fayette, LA., four great-grandchildren Philip and Alexander Awbrey, Elizabeth Gundersen, and Katie Bruney, and twin great-great-grandchildren Abraham and Benjamin Gunderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and a sister.

Memorials may be donations to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Private inurnment will be at Bow Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 17, 2019
