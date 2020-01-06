|
|
Francis Kaurin Olsen, 91, of Anacortes passed away on December 24, 2019, leaving us to join his predeceased wife Ann, who passed away last March, and his son James, who died in 2008. His passing leaves a big hole in not only his family's hearts, but in the community as well.
Francis (Fran), was born in 1928 at St. Michael, Alaska, the eldest surviving son of Kaurin Olsen, a tugboat captain, and Marion Campbell Olsen, a school teacher. As Fran grew, his parents decided he needed to be raised in "more civilized" surroundings, so Marion gathered her family and moved to Vashon Island, which lies in Puget Sound, just southeast of Seattle. Kaurin stayed on in Alaska to continue to ply his trade, with frequent visits to his family.
Fran attended and graduated from Vashon High School and after a brief start at Washington State University, joined the US Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Germany, where it turned out he had a talent for playing tennis and represented the Air Force in tennis tournaments around Europe.
After completing his service, he returned home to Vashon Island, taking work for the summer at a nearby camp before resuming his college studies. It was while he was working there, he met and fell in love with his life partner, Ann S. Long. They were married in 1955, and after both had finished their studies, moved to Anacortes, Washington so he could begin is career at the Shell refinery while Ann worked at Island hospital as a dietician.
While raising a family in Anacortes, Fran was very active in the community. He served on his church council, was very involved in Anacortes Community Theater, and also found time to pursue his love of fishing and boating, serving as an officer and eventually as commodore of the Fidalgo Yacht Club.
Fran was predeceased by his wife, Ann; his son, James, and his younger brother Victor.
He is survived by his daughter, Kao Olsen and her partner, Mark Johnson; his granddaughters, Katia Tierstein (Jason), and their daughter Zosia; Jasmine Leiselsen (Chad Madgby); His sister in law, Kathleen Wolgemouth; his nieces, Beth Wolgemouth and Nola Olsen; his nephews, Eric Wolgemouth, Karl Olsen, and Kaurin Olsen.
A memorial service is planned for 3:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
To share memories of Fran, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020