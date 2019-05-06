Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
FRANK CODDENS

Frank Coddens passed away April 14, 2019 at his home in Desert Hills, Arizona. He never gave up hope during his seven month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Frank is survived by his wife Molly Jo (Daniels) Coddens, his children Lisa Coddens, Laura (Coddens) Christensen and Chad Williams, and grandchildren Evan Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Dylan Christensen, Hailey Christensen, and great-grandson Ethan Campbell.

There will be a celebration of Frank's life on July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hawthorne Reception Room.

Please share your thoughts of Frank and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 8, 2019
