March 6, 1948 -

May 20, 2019



Frank Henry Welch 71, a Skagit Valley resident for most of his life, died May 20th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham.



Frank was born March 6th of 1948 in Mount Vernon and lived in Ferndale for the past 8 years.



Frank worked as a WABO Certified welder. His working positions were performed both locally and in Seattle. The last 20 years of his career was spent working for himself at Welch's Custom Industries out of Sedro-Woolley.



Frank was an avid boat enthusiast for many years in the Pacific Sound. He also enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, jeeping, white water canoeing, hunting, and hanging out with family and friends.



He was preceded by death of his late wife Doris (Poldervart) Welch. They had enjoyed a happy, and loving 34 year marriage union. He was also preceded by his parents, Don Welch and June (Thomas) Welch.



Frank is survived by a sister, Carol Brink of Mount Vernon; two daughters: Venessa McBride of Burlington, and Christina Hall of Fresno, CA. Frank also had 3 step-daughters, Debbie Gatti, Chris Jungquist, Terri Poldervart, 5 grandsons, plus several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend and loving companion Janet Jorissen.



A time of celebration for his life will take place at The Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham's Zuanich Point Park on Sunday, August 11th at 12 noon to 3pm. Address: 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr., Bellingham. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 16, 2019