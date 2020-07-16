February 4, 1928 -
July 10, 2020
Born in Snohomish, WA to Frank X and Agnus (Albert) Reichlin.
In 1938 the family moved to Mount Vernon, until 1944, at which time they purchased the farm in North Burlington at Bow Hill on Old Hwy 99.
1950 Frank served two years in the Army. He married Alice Marie Muller, from Puyallup on June 26, 1954 and they made their home in Alger WA. In 1965 the family moved to the home in South Mount Vernon, were he later passed on.
Frank spent his career as a painter and auto body repair, first five years at Dally's, followed by working for Walt Blade at his Chevrolet dealership. He semi-retired about 1978 but worked out of his home and operated a small used car lot. But his love, other than his family, was Vintage Cars. Frank was a member of every Car Club in Northwest Washington from Canada to Oregon. This hobby included the whole family, as all summer months were filled with, car tours, picnics, camping, not to mention all the lifelong friends made over the many years. Frank was asked how many cars he had in hIs lifetime, his answer, "Well, not sure, but at least 80+."
Frank was preceded in death by his wife in October 2016, as well as two son-in-laws, Reynato Santiago, August 2015 and Karl Sturdy, December 2016.
He is survived by his brother Arthur (Jenny) Reichlin, his seven children, Frances Reichlin-Santiago, Roberta Robinson, Charles (Tammie) Reichlin, Fred Reichlin, Paul (Janice) Reichlin, Beverly (Doug) Dimock, Maria Sturdy as well as 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will continue to honor his memory in the years to come, and follow the faith filled example he showed in his 92 years of life.
Immediate family only will celebrate with a Funeral Mass and interment for him on Friday July 24.
Memorials may be made in his name to Immaculate Conception Regional School (ICRS) in Mount Vernon Wa toward the Tuition Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.