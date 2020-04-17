|
June 11, 1937 -
April 11, 2020
Frank Morris Hansen (82) of Anacortes, WA peacefully passed away with family by his side at Island Hospital on April 11, 2020.
Born on June 11, 1937 in Seattle, WA to Frank Benjamin and Murrel "Oralea" Hansen.
As an infant, his parents left Seattle to return to Brayton, IA where he was raised with grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. It was here that Frank developed his quiet but strong mid-western personality that would surely become his most defining characteristic.
After graduating valedictorian from Exira High School in 1955, he and his family moved back to Seattle where he attended the University of Washington.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959 and shortly afterwards began working for the Boeing Company on the B-52 program. After five years there, he realized his heart was elsewhere; he decided to enlist in the Army and returned to school at U.W. where he was accepted into medical school. He earned his Doctor of Medicine in 1967 and received his board certifications in both Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine.
After graduating, Frank was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany for a few years providing medical support to base families as well as wounded soldiers returning from Vietnam. As a Major, he was honorably discharged in June of 1975.
Frank settled in Anacortes and started Island Radiology and Nuclear Medicine in 1975, dividing his time between Whidbey General and Island Hospital.
He led the effort in bringing to the community, along with his partners John Bame, M.D. and Brad Jones, M.D., the arrival of the MRI, CT scanner, mammography & ultrasound equipment, and state of the art digital imaging. Frank was also instrumental in the establishment of Island Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to fundraise in support of the hospital & its commitment to community health.
He met his love Barbara Suver and shortly after marrying, they built a home in Anacortes and started their family.
Frank had a passion for cars, antique clock collecting, and spending summer days at the beach with friends & family. Papa Frank received the greatest joy from his grandchildren who always made him laugh.
A year after retiring and enjoying "the good life", he decided he missed work and returned, but this time to Whidbey Naval Air Station Hospital, Oak Harbor, where he concluded over thirty-five years of service to the community he cared for so fondly. The lives Frank helped save and the people he impacted, whether it be from his keen diagnostic skills or his dry & stoic nature, leaves a lasting legacy and he will be missed.
Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara Suver, brother Roger Hansen, DDS (Jackie Hardesty), three children, Forbes Hansen, Lauren Lucky (Michael), and Christina Ettedgui (Jeremy), as well as 3 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Oralea Hansen.
Frank will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg, WA. Due to COVID-19,a small immediate family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Island Hospital Foundation.
To share memories of Frank, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 22, 2020