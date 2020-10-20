Frank Sybrandy, 81, a longtime resident of the Skagit Valley, died at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle on October 17, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1938 in Sneek, Netherlands. Frank immigrated to the United States in 1960, one month after his marriage to Alice VanderVeen. They lived and farmed in Ohio, New York and California before settling in Skagit County in 1967. He was a dairy farmer on Fir Island for 51 years and retired just this past year.
He loved the freedom and opportunities available in his adopted country. Frank ran for County Commissioner, State Senator and United States Representative, calling attention to issues he held dear. Along with his political convictions, Frank had many wonderful memories of duck hunting, reading history and watching soccer. Being a faithful member of the body of Christ was a huge part of his life. Frank was a very faithful and active member of the United Reformed Church of Burlington, WA.
Frank was not one to brag about land or cattle. At family gatherings (which over the years got larger and larger) he would look around in wonder and remark: "We came to this country with just the two of us, and look at us now!" His highest priorities were always his family and community.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Alice; a son, Ashley, his wife, Michelle, and their children, Kayla (Brian), Brittany (Brandon), Travis (Jessica), Amanda (Calvin), Josiah, Caleb, Megan, Seth (Lucy), Erica, Phillip, Deborah and Logan; a daughter, Lucy, her husband, Bill, and their children, Brandy (Albert), Peter (Lindsey), Jeremy (Lindsey), Abigail (Jesse), Jason, Devon (Gianna) and Hannah; a son, Chris, his wife, Reburda, and their children, Cassi (Tim), Samantha (Chase), Bethany (Seth), Stephanie and Naomi; a son, Richard, his wife, Melissa, and their children, Nathan (Gailynn), Alyssa and Isaac; and 29 great-grandchildren: Sophie, Nathaniel, Desmond, Walter, Eleanor, Nolan, Colburn, Jade, Claire, Declan, Taryn, Judah, June, Landon, Kimber, Tracen, Julianna, Levi, Thomas, William, Cora, Emlen, Aubrey, Leslie, Asher, Levi, Clarke, Talon and Rowan. Frank is also survived by his brother, Sjoerd Sybrandy of Friesland, Netherlands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Kay and his brother, Pieter.
Being a part of the community has built friendships that Frank appreciated more than words. Through fires and floods over the last 50 years, neighbors have lent hands and hearts. From hay salesmen, milk truck drivers, and fellow farmers; as stoic as Frank was, he valued them all. Our family wants to extend our sincere thanks to all those he worked with and next to. Blessings to you all.
A family graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, La Conner, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. There will be an open house to honor and remember Frank on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the United Reformed Church of Burlington, 778 N. Burlington Blvd, Burlington, WA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children' Hospital, 4800 Sandpoint Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105. You may offer condolences and share memories of Frank with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.