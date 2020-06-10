October 26, 1945 -

May 19, 2020



Frank passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital.



Frank was born October 26, 1945 in Council Grove, Kansas to Frank and Rachel (Sowers) Thompson.



He was a graduate of Burlington-Edison High School and Boise Jr. College.



He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Remington on August 21, 1965 in Boise, Idaho.



Frank spent most of his working life in the fiberglass industry, working in Bellingham, Germany and Florida.



Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; daughters, Kimberly Burress (Greg); Michele Thompson (Jason Sheridan); grandchildren, Brandt Burress and Samantha Wise; sisters Peggy Thompson, Doreen Thompson, Pauline Rodriquez and extended step-siblings; plus many cherished friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, and sister Kathy.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Remembrance and memorials can be made to the church he attended his entire life - Mount Vernon Church of Nazarene, 2710 E. Fir st. Mount Vernon, WA 98274.

