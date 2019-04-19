May 15, 1945 -

April 12, 2019



Our father, Franklin Parasdas Bonafe Sr. (75) of Mount Vernon, WA, departed to the heavens on April 12, 2019 with his wife at his side.



He was born to Antonio and Milagros (Parasdas) Bonafe on May 15, 1945 in Malilipot, Albay, Commonwealth of the Philippines. He studied mechanical engineering at Far Eastern University and worked for newspaper publisher, the Times Journal in Manila.



He was instrumental in providing coverage for the Fifth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD V) in Manila in 1979 and was the lead designer of the Times Journal offshoot, LIBRA.



On January 19, 1969, he married Aurora V. Belmonte and had three children, Maria Rorylin, Franklin Jr., and Frank Anthony. Franklin Sr., Aurora, Rorylin and Franklin Jr. immigrated to the United States and settled down in the Skagit Valley. He continued his career in newspaper composing at the Skagit Valley Herald for more than two decades.



He is survived by his mother, Milagros, his wife, Aurora his children, Rorylin and spouse, Anne Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, Franklin Jr. of Skagit County, and Frank Anthony of Washington D.C., three sisters, Evangeline, Susan, and Elsa, two brothers, Raquel Louis and Dante, and their children.



He was preceded in death by his father Antonio, and his younger sister Veronica.



Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 24th and Thursday April 25th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home.



A Rosary will be recited Friday, April, 26, 2019, 11:45 am followed by a funeral mass, 12:15 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by the committal prayers Hawthorne Memorial Park, and a reception in the Hawthorne Reception Room



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aurora B. Bonafe c/o Hawthorne Funeral Home, PO Box 398 Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



