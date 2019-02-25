January 11, 1994 -

February 4, 2019



Franklin Samuel Gray, 25, of Anacortes, WA passed away February 4, 2019 unexpectedly at his residence.



He was born on January 11, 1994, the son of Kurt Gray and Claudia Marken. He graduated from Anacortes High School in 2012.



In Frank's 25 years on Earth, he showed an enormous amount of love for life and love for those around him. He worked extremely hard his whole life; with several years devoted to working as a commercial fisherman.



Frank had many passions that included: boxing, big trucks, his dogs, country music, hunting, fishing, etc. His family and friends meant the absolute world to him. Frank cherished many including: his coaches, his mentors and all those who made a significant impact during his life. If you knew Frank, you know he would have done absolutely anything for anybody. He always had a bright outlook on life, and he always had a big happy contagious smile that remained on his face. Frank always wanted the best for those around him and he always looked on the bright side of life. Frank will be deeply missed by so many and will forever be in our brightest memories.



He is survived by his parents, his brother Colton (Emily) Maloney; his beloved Aunty Sheryl Kelley; his two lifetime cousins: Shanel and Garrett Kelley; aunts and uncles: Mike (Dena) Sampson, Art (Cindy) Weideman and several cousins.



Frank is preceded in death by his loving grandparents on both sides of the family.



A Memorial Service for all of Frank's family and friends will be held at the Skyline Beach Club on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.



To share a memory of Frank please visit www.evanschapel.com. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019