October 21, 1949 -
July 25, 2019
Frederic John Smith, 69, of Anacortes, died from a tragic motorcycle accident after hospitalization in Lewiston, ID on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Fred was born in Everett, WA to John Kenneth and Martha Smith. He graduated from Cascade High School in Everett in 1967 and attended Everett Community College.
He lived in Oak Harbor 37 years and in Anacortes since 2014. He was the owner of Skagit Harley Davidson for 38 years, and at one time owned 4 motorcycle stores in the Northwest. He was a lifetime member of Harley Owners' Group (HOG) and long-time rider with his September 500 crew.
He also enjoyed his sports car annual trips with the NORT (No Ordinary Road Trip) Group. He attended Whidbey Presbyterian Church in Oak Harbor and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and most recently, New Hope Christian Fellowship in Anacortes.
Fred was a dedicated family man who loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and his customers, American made cars, hiking, boating, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
He was a true American patriot. He was a great friend, rider and mentor. Fred's most recent project was restoring his 1954 Austin Healey. Always helping those in need, Fred was generous and compassionate.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Tina Marie Berg.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorie Smith; sons: Jason (Tyan) Smith of Lake Stevens, WA and Justin Smith (Sarah Kerrigan) of Bellevue, WA; brother: Duane Smith of Richland, WA; grandchildren: Shaelei Lucas, Taylor Smith, Cameron Berg, Zoe Smith, Lucy Smith; great-granddaughter, Amelia Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Family Life Assembly of God: 1617 29th Street, Anacortes, WA with a reception following at North Cascade Harley Davidson: 1337 Goldenrod Road, Burlington, WA.
A Memorial Motorcycle Ride will leave North Cascade (Skagit) Harley Davidson at 10:00 a.m. on August 17, 2019, ending at the church in Anacortes.
Memorials may be given to: World Vision, P. 0. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063-9716 or The Salvation Army, 3001 R Avenue, Suite 100, Anacortes, WA 98221.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019