November 18, 1943 -
June 27, 2020
Frederick Lee (FL) Decker, 76, passed away on June 27th from Alzheimer's.
Rick was born on November 18, 1943 to Glen and Louise (Erickson) Decker in Seattle, WA.
An accomplished painter, sculptor, and stained glass maker, Rick spent most of his life in Skagit Valley, mainly in Blanchard, where he lived and maintained an art studio. His work has been collected throughout the Western US and Canada. Rick exhibited extensively including at Whatcom Museum, Corning Museum of Glass, Sierra Arts Foundation, and Seattle Art Museum.
When not creating art, summers were spent working in the Alaskan salmon canning industry where he retired as a foreman.
He is survived by wife Dena Decker, son Jeffrey Decker, several cousins, and friends.
At this time memorial services will be held privately for immediate family. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. Pictures, artwork, and additional information will be available later at FLDecker.com.