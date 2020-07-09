1/1
FREDERICK LEE "FL" DECKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 18, 1943 -
June 27, 2020

Frederick Lee (FL) Decker, 76, passed away on June 27th from Alzheimer's.

Rick was born on November 18, 1943 to Glen and Louise (Erickson) Decker in Seattle, WA.

An accomplished painter, sculptor, and stained glass maker, Rick spent most of his life in Skagit Valley, mainly in Blanchard, where he lived and maintained an art studio. His work has been collected throughout the Western US and Canada. Rick exhibited extensively including at Whatcom Museum, Corning Museum of Glass, Sierra Arts Foundation, and Seattle Art Museum.

When not creating art, summers were spent working in the Alaskan salmon canning industry where he retired as a foreman.

He is survived by wife Dena Decker, son Jeffrey Decker, several cousins, and friends.

At this time memorial services will be held privately for immediate family. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. Pictures, artwork, and additional information will be available later at FLDecker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved