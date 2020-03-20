|
|
February 1, 1928 -
March 17, 2020
Carl Main, of Port Townsend, Washington, passed away in the early hours of St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He had lived in Port Townsend for 9 years.
Carl was born George Herbert Carl Main on February 1st 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. He was an identical twin but lost his twin brother at the age of 5.
He was proud of his service in the US Army during the reconstruction of Japan after WWII. He began his career as a minister while attending Vennard College in Iowa where he met and married his wife Phyllis who worked as an RN throughout their marriage. He continued in the ministry until his retirement in 1993.
Carl enjoyed being a pastor in churches that were just starting out or struggling. He moved his family frequently to accept a new challenge from a new congregation. He interspersed his pastoral work with stints at World Gospel Mission, Vennard College, and the Salvation Army. His pastoral and mission locations included Lacy, Iowa, Grand Saline, Texas, Stockton, California, Glendora, California, Marion, Indiana, University Park, Iowa, Renton, Washington, Seattle, Washington, and at Bethany Covenant in Mount Vernon, Washington.
He always wanted to contribute to the wider community and was a long-term member of Kiwanis, an active volunteer chaplain for Operation Nightwatch in Seattle, and was active in many community-based organizations. He received numerous awards and commendations for his professional and volunteer work.
Carl was an intellect and in many ways was self-taught. He was deeply committed to his faith and to his work. He loved to travel, especially family road trips! He was a great orator, had a beautiful singing voice, loved big band music, but mostly loved his family.
After retirement Carl and Phyllis were finally convinced by their eldest daughter to move to Port Townsend where they were warmly welcomed by neighbors and their new church home. Deeply committed to his faith, Carl continued to actively attend First Baptist Church in Port Townsend as long as he was able. He led Bible studies and participated actively in all church activities. He and his wife Phyllis were so grateful to find this faith family.
Near the end of his life Carl was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and for the last 2½ years of his life he lived at San Juan Villa Memory Care Center. He found a new home with loving and caring staff. He and his family made many new friends there and enjoyed their daily visits.
Carl is survived by his wife of 67 years Phyllis Stolberg Main of Port Townsend, younger brother Harvey Main of Detroit, Michigan, his eldest daughter Carla Main (Brad West) of Port Townsend, son Bruce Main (Becky) of Lake Stevens, youngest daughter Linda Gunerius (Jeff) of Mount Vernon, grandsons Alex West (Malina Church), Torre Gunerius (Rhonda), Taylor Gunerius (Kelsey Tiland), Matt Main, Nathan Main (Trinity), and granddaughter Kaitlyn. He was particularly proud of his two great-grandchildren, Connor and Avery Gunerius.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Remembrances can be made to the Salvation Army, the Alzheimer's Assoc. or New Roots Haiti.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2020