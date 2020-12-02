Garry Albert Kennedy, 69, of Burlington, WA passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
He was a very accomplished landscaper, he loved to create and build many different things. He also enjoyed crabbing and fishing.
Garry is survived by his wife, Jo Elaine Kennedy, of Burlington, WA; daughters, Trisha Palmer (Kelsey) of Longview, TX, Tina Bobillot (Josh) of Monroe, WA; sister, Eileen Gayle Lamm (Jeff) of Duluth, GA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all of his friends and family.
He served in the Marines Corps in Vietnam and will be inurned at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:00pm. Share your memories of Garry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.