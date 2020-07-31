1/2
GARTH ALLEN STRIEGEL
1942 - 2020
Garth A. Striegel, 78, a Mount Vernon resident passed away at home.

He was born in North English, Iowa on June 3, 1942 to Cyril Benjamin and Mary Edna (Cheney) Striegel. He attended school in Iowa. In 1990 he moved to Mount Vernon to live near his sister, Deronda "Ronnie" Sarchett.

Garth worked at the Mount Vernon Café for five years where he retired in 1995. Garth was well known by locals to be the fellow on the bicycle from south Third Street to as far as Burlington Blvd. and beyond. On his bike he frequented the local record store. He also did all of his shopping in Mount Vernon and Burlington with his bicycle as his transportation. He enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to music and his favorite religious station on the radio.

He is survived by his only sister, Deronda "Ronnie" Sarchett of Mount Vernon; two brothers, Eugene Norman Striegel of St. Lisbon, Iowa and Terry Lynn and his wife Edna Striegel of Long Beach, CA; many nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral services for Garth.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Garth to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
