GARVEY L. TOLLIVER JR.
1931 - 2020
April 24, 1931 - May 12, 2020

Garvey L. Tolliver, Jr, age 89, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident passed away May 12, 2020 at home.

He was born April 24, 1931 in Boone, North Carolina to Garvey, Sr. and Ruth (Tilley) Tolliver. He was raised in Wyco, West Virginia, a company owned coal mining town. He had many fond memories of growing up playing and hiking in the mountains of Appalachia.

After working briefly as a coal miner, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning from Korea he worked on a Chrysler automobile assembly line in Detroit before rejoining his family, which had relocated to Sedro-Woolley to assist family. After moving to Sedro-Woolley he apprenticed as a machinist at the Skagit/Bendix Corporation where he retired more than 30 years later.

Garvey was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 7, 1962. He was married to Mabel Smit in Sedro-Woolley on August 3, 1963.

Garvey was a natural story teller, known for having a friendly and warm personality. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses his main focus in life was to teach as many as he could about the Bible and Jehovah's promises. We all look forward to the privilege of welcoming Garvey back in the resurrection.

Garvey is survived by his wife, Mabel; children, David Tolliver (Kim), Daniel Tolliver and Sarah Scofield (John); Sister, Martha Gregory (Paul) and as well as nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Garvey Lee Tolliver, Sr. and Ruth Tolliver as well as his sister, Sally Ruth (Tolliver) Pate and nephew, Steven Pate.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom video conferencing on Saturday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM. Please leave your email address in the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com if you wish to receive an invitation to attend the video memorial service.

Garvey's final resting place will be with his parents at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.

Share your memories of Garvey and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
via Zoom video conferencing
