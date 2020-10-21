Gary Allen Erlandson passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2020. born May 15th, 1947 to Virgil and Ardella Erlandson. He graduated from Anacortes High School in 1966. Was in the U.S. Army First Calvary Division from 1967 through 1968 and served honorably in Vietnam.



He worked and Retired from Texaco Refinery in Anacortes, WA.



He is survived by his wife Tina Erlandson (Schmidt) and his three children Edward, Danniel, and Karyn Erlandson. Including Gary's siblings Cindy Post, Doug Erlandson and Kathy Sewell and many grandchildren.



Hobbies included Golf, Which he finally got a "hole in one" last year. Basketball, Softball, Fishing & Crabbing.

Entertaining friends and family was his passion besides golf. Gary will be truly missed by everyone who came into contact with him and his larger than life personality.

