Gary Allen Erlandson
1947 - 2020
Gary Allen Erlandson passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2020. born May 15th, 1947 to Virgil and Ardella Erlandson. He graduated from Anacortes High School in 1966. Was in the U.S. Army First Calvary Division from 1967 through 1968 and served honorably in Vietnam.

He worked and Retired from Texaco Refinery in Anacortes, WA.

He is survived by his wife Tina Erlandson (Schmidt) and his three children Edward, Danniel, and Karyn Erlandson. Including Gary's siblings Cindy Post, Doug Erlandson and Kathy Sewell and many grandchildren.

Hobbies included Golf, Which he finally got a "hole in one" last year. Basketball, Softball, Fishing & Crabbing.
Entertaining friends and family was his passion besides golf. Gary will be truly missed by everyone who came into contact with him and his larger than life personality.

Published in Anacortes American from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 17, 2020
Gary was the best story teller I have ever met. He was fond of taking humorous events that occurred in his life and molding them into a story that all of us could relate too. He was a kind and gentle person who would go out of his way to help someone out. Gary you will be missed by so many.
Alex Moody
Coworker
October 13, 2020
My condolences to Gary’s family ! Gary was my wonderful kind, caring and fun cousin! I was fortunate to spend many times on family vacation visits growing up with him. I got to see him and his siblings when they came for a visit in 2009 and I’m sorry I didn’t get to see him since then! We will all miss Gary.
Karolyn (cousin) Norris
Friend
October 12, 2020
So very sorry for your family's loss. May you find peace and hope in the grace of our Precious Lord Jesus during this difficult time. Romans 10:9-10
Joe Massey
