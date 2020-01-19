|
April 24, 1952 -
January 9, 2020
Gary Allen Park was born to Bill and Barbara Park on April 24, 1952 in Mount Vernon, WA.
He passed away January 9, 2020.
After achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 1968, he began his dream career. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1970.
Gary dedicated his life to his family and motorcycles by holding different positions at Maryott's Honda through a span of forty years.
He married Connie Lefeber on January 12, 1973. They will always be one.
Their family includes; Lucie (the cat), son Brian (Sabrina) Park, daughter Becky (Glen) Kirk, son Todd (Danielle) Park; grandchildren Jasmyne (Zach), Andrew, Kristin, Curie (Joshua), Andy (Raechel), Haley (Carlos), Aumnee, Tommy, Conner, Mallory, and Ranger; great-grandchildren, Alex, Bradley, Grayson, Newton, and Froylan.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson Jaxson.
Join us for a cheeseburger on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 15673 Hwy. 536, Mount Vernon, WA from 1 - 4 PM. In remembrance of Gary, please bring cookies, milk will be served.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to a child's cancer fund and be an organ donor. Gary was, and because of him, someone else can see.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020