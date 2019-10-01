Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
GARY E. WOLLAM

GARY E. WOLLAM Obituary

SERVICE NOTICE

Gary E. Wollam, 84, of Anacortes, WA went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He will be Lying in State for public viewing at Evans Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

His interment will be held privately at Grand View Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors.

A Memorial Service with a Reception following for Gary will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Anacortes, WA.

A full obituary of Gary will be published at a later date in the local papers.

To share memories of Gary, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
