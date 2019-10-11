|
|
July 25, 1935 -
September 28, 2019
Gary E. Wollam, 84, of Anacortes, departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 28, 2019.
He was born in Anacortes on July 25, 1935; the son of Gene and Elsie (Peterson) Wollam.
Gary attended school in Anacortes, including Whitney Elementary School, and Anacortes High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball and participated in the music programs. He graduated from Anacortes High School in 1954.
He was a lifelong sports fan, and in his retirement, he coached some of his grandchildren in youth basketball. He also coached golf for Anacortes Middle School for several years.
Besides sports, Gary loved art and music. He was a talented painter, leaving behind many beautiful works his family will cherish.
Gary was a member of Anacortes First Baptist Church Choir for many years; he participated in a quartet at First Baptist and led the singing during many services. Besides making music at church, Gary sang with a band that traveled Skagit County bringing music to retirement homes.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carrie (Grant) Wollam; his children: Perry (Julie) Wollam and Kimm (Matt Lieske); grandchildren: Kaitlyn & Braxton Cox; Michael, Jenna and Ryann Lieske and a great-grandson, Liam Cox. He will be greatly missed.
His Memorial Service with a Reception following will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Anacortes. His Interment with Military Honors will be a private family event.
