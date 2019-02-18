Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
View Map
GARY JAMES KIRKENDALL

GARY JAMES KIRKENDALL Obituary
November 15, 1995 -
February 10, 2019

Gary James Kirkendall passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He was born on November 15, 1995 to parents Gary L. and Beth (Gartshore) Kirkendall, joining two older sisters Crystal and Jessica.

Gary grew up in Sedro- Woolley where he was very well known for four-wheeling and working on his bright orange Toyota. He loved that truck so much that he parted it out to every Toyota owner in town just so no one could own it, but own a piece of it.

He attended State Street High School and started his career working for his dad at Alpine Heating and Cooling in Burlington.

In December of 2016 he welcomed his precious baby boy, Hayden James Kirkendall, to the world which was only fitting because Gary loved the weather and all the snow that came with it.

Gary was a loving father; he was selfless and kind. He was a great friend and loved by all who met him. He was big on the word loyalty, he never held a grudge. He treated his friends like family.

He spent the weekends up in the mountains riding his Banshee and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his mother, Beth Gartshore; father, Gary Kirkendall, sisters, Crystal Rogers and Jessica Kirkendall; son, Hayden James Kirkendall; companion, Mariah Martinson; grandparents Al & Nancy Gartshore and Sandra Bradshaw; nephew, Kallin Kirkendall-Luvera and niece, Adalind Marie Rogers.

Gary was taken from us far too soon. He will be missed dearly by everyone who loved him. May you Rest In Peace Gary James Kirkendall.

Funeral Services will be held at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles.

Share memories of Gary and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
