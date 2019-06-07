Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GARY GAUDETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY MICHAEL GAUDETTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GARY MICHAEL GAUDETTE Obituary

Gary Michael Gaudette (42), passed away June 4, 2019 in Mount Vernon WA after a long illness.

Gary was a commercial fisherman in Alaska most of his working life. Gary grew up at Skagit Golf & Country Club and loved the game of golf and was also an avid snowboarder (big-air-gar).

He is survived by his parents Chris and Susie Gaudette, sister Amy (Robin) Cully (Burlington), brother Fred Gaudette (Bellingham), aunts Marcia Bakkom (Ferndale), Nan (Larry) Brimmer (Lynnwood) and Gail (Jim) Thorvardson (Tucson AZ).

Gary would have appreciated any memorials be given to your local junior golf program.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.