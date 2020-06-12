GARY ORVILLE TINGLEY
March 17, 1943 -
May 24, 2020

Gary Orville Tingley March 17, 1943 till May 24, 2020 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a long fight with cancer.

Gary is now back with his wife Cheryl of 40 years, and both his parents Orville and Isabel.

Gary proudly severed his country from 1961-1965 in the Air force, and trained as a Refrigeration Specialist at 44th Missile Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, SD. Work assignments were for the liquid cooler units and pumping systems for the rocket fuels of the minute man missile.

After serving his country, Gary took a job at Boeing for the next 33 years.

Gary left behind his sister Karen Shultz and sons Cary and John, his step-children Janell, Greg, Angel and Shannon.

Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and trips to Arizona for the winter. Gary will be forever missed.

Services for both Gary and Cheryl will be held together once people are able to attend.

We will publish the announcement once a date is picked out.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
