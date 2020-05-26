May 31, 1935 -

May 19, 2020



Gary Wayne Coselman, 84, of Sedro Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020.



Gary was born in Burlington, WA on May 31, 1935 and was raised in the Sterling area between Burlington and Sedro Woolley.



He attended schools in Burlington and graduated from Burlington-Edison High School.



After graduation Gary served in the US Navy Reserves.



Gary met the love of his life, Karen and they were married on April 6, 1956. The two enjoyed 57 years of love and happiness together until Karen's passing.



Gary worked as a laborer and eventually became a union carpenter.



After many years of careful planning he, along with many friends and family, built his home on his father's family property.



Gary had many hobbies including fishing on local lakes and the Skagit River, clam digging on Samish Island and he loved attending his grandkids sporting events.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife Karen Coselman who passed away in 2013; parents Claude J. Coselman and Gladys R. Amundson Coselman.



Gary is survived by his son Dan Coselman of Bellingham, daughter Gretchen (Mark) Thomas of Bow; grandchildren Kacie Coselman of Edmonds, Eric Coselman of Dallas, TX, Kyle (Kelsey) Thomas of Pasco, Amy (Kris) Reece of Burlington, Keith (Kiah) Thomas of Burlington and 3 beautiful great-granddaughters.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



Donations honoring Gary can be made to Meals on Wheels of Skagit County, 700 South 2nd St. Suite 301, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Arrangements are under the care Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.

