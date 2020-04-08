|
February 13, 1944 - April 1, 2020
Gayle E. Mendum, 76, of Anacortes passed away April 1, 2020.
Gayle was born February 13, 1944 to parents John and Eleanor Wynn in Detroit, Michigan. In 1955 Gayle and her family moved to Portland, Oregon.
In 1960 she graduated from high school and met the love of her life, Donald Mendum. In 1962 they were married in Portland, Oregon where they started their family. In 1970 they moved to Anacortes, Washington where they started running their own service station.
Gayle enjoyed her work as secretary and owner of Mendum Service. She loved having her husband and two sons, Bill and Dan work alongside her in the family business.
Gayle was very involved in their sons' activities of skiing, scouting, sports and travel. She was also an active member in the Anacortes chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Don and Gayle retired in 2000 and started traveling more. Some of their favorite places were Maui, Arizona, Alaska and Idaho. In retirement she enjoyed camping, evening campfires, refinishing antique furniture, reading, watching movies, gardening and doing puzzles. She loved going to outdoor concerts, especially Bluegrass. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her two sons: Bill and Dan Mendum; her daughters-in-law: Tammy and Kirsti; her grandchildren: Paige, Amanda, Maggie, Alex, Kaitlyn and Sarah; her great-grandchildren Schauntay and Pray.
Gayle felt very blessed by her family, her relationships with great friends, neighbors and customers she got to know throughout the years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many. She will be remembered most for being a good listener, helpful, kind and giving supportive advice.
At Gayle's request, no public memorial service will be held.
Donations in memory of Gayle are suggested to: Chapter W-PEO: P.O. Box 3006 Anacortes, WA 98221 or to The Salvation Army: 3001 R Ave #100, Anacortes, WA 98221.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, WA.
