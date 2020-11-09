Gene was born March 3, 1947 in Burlington, Washington. He grew up in Bow where he attended Edison Elementary, Burlington-Edison High School, and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School.



He moved to San Bernardino, California where he met and married Jayne, his wife of 48 years. In 1977 they moved back to Skagit County to raise their family and Gene started his repair business.



Gene is survived by his wife, Jayne as well as his 3 children and their spouses: Heidi Prappas of Fort Myers, Florida, Brenda (Elliott) Fair of Roundup, Montana, Scott (Dawn) Schloemer of Renton, Washington. Nine grandchildren: James Lewis, Christena Ellender, Kierstan Ellender, Christopher Prappas, Katie Schloemer, Gage Schloemer, Brooke Schloemer, Paul Schloemer, and Hannah Schloemer. Four great-grandchildren: Samantha, James, Adison, and Levi. Gene is also survived by his brother, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene L. and Genevee E. Schloemer of Bow.

A memorial service and spreading of remains will be in the Spring of 2021. The family asks that donations be made to Edison Lutheran Church, Hospice NW, or American Cancer Society.

