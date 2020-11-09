1/1
GENE L. SCHLOEMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene was born March 3, 1947 in Burlington, Washington. He grew up in Bow where he attended Edison Elementary, Burlington-Edison High School, and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School.

He moved to San Bernardino, California where he met and married Jayne, his wife of 48 years. In 1977 they moved back to Skagit County to raise their family and Gene started his repair business.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jayne as well as his 3 children and their spouses: Heidi Prappas of Fort Myers, Florida, Brenda (Elliott) Fair of Roundup, Montana, Scott (Dawn) Schloemer of Renton, Washington. Nine grandchildren: James Lewis, Christena Ellender, Kierstan Ellender, Christopher Prappas, Katie Schloemer, Gage Schloemer, Brooke Schloemer, Paul Schloemer, and Hannah Schloemer. Four great-grandchildren: Samantha, James, Adison, and Levi. Gene is also survived by his brother, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene L. and Genevee E. Schloemer of Bow.
A memorial service and spreading of remains will be in the Spring of 2021. The family asks that donations be made to Edison Lutheran Church, Hospice NW, or American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved