Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
For more information about
GENEAL FOX
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEAL FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEAL POSEY FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENEAL POSEY FOX Obituary
Geneal Posey Fox, 87, of Stanwood, WA passed away Friday, August 23rd, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Geneal grew up in the Flathead Valley, NW part of Montana then moved to Skagit County in 1947. There she attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School. In 1950 then later earned and received her bachelor's degree.

In 1957 she met and married her first husband Don Posey of 35 years who passed away and with their son Clint Posey. In 1993 she then married Del Fox of Stanwood WA and spent the last beautiful and loving 26 years.

After high school she pursued a long successful career at DSHS of 32-1/2 years while Ranching 500 head of cattle. She went on into real estate/Broker. Owned nine Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants. Then she joined Del at Del Fox Meats.

Geneal loved traveling- she traveled to Rodeos across the NW United Stated and Canada, annual trips to Kauai HI, Eliza Is and Worlds Final Rodeo. She traveled the United States for Family Reunions and Conventions

Geneal was very involved in her Community. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Club in Washington. She had a true love for animals and being on the Ranch. She enjoyed horseback riding, Amis the donkey, sailing, boating, spending time on Eliza Island, Rodeo timer, Red Cross, Riding Club, Job Corp, Anacortes Yacht Club, Stanwood Senior Center and Square Dancing. Active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Geneal will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Del Fox, daughter Jackie Katanik (Ed), Jennifer Bennett and son Ronnie. Six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Sister, Loralen Stiles (Wayne), Brother Larry Waldron (Claire) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, first husband and son.

Memorials can be made to Our Saviours Lutheran Church Building Fund, Stanwood, WA.

A memorial service will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am.

Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENEAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now