Geneal Posey Fox, 87, of Stanwood, WA passed away Friday, August 23rd, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Geneal grew up in the Flathead Valley, NW part of Montana then moved to Skagit County in 1947. There she attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School. In 1950 then later earned and received her bachelor's degree.
In 1957 she met and married her first husband Don Posey of 35 years who passed away and with their son Clint Posey. In 1993 she then married Del Fox of Stanwood WA and spent the last beautiful and loving 26 years.
After high school she pursued a long successful career at DSHS of 32-1/2 years while Ranching 500 head of cattle. She went on into real estate/Broker. Owned nine Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants. Then she joined Del at Del Fox Meats.
Geneal loved traveling- she traveled to Rodeos across the NW United Stated and Canada, annual trips to Kauai HI, Eliza Is and Worlds Final Rodeo. She traveled the United States for Family Reunions and Conventions
Geneal was very involved in her Community. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Club in Washington. She had a true love for animals and being on the Ranch. She enjoyed horseback riding, Amis the donkey, sailing, boating, spending time on Eliza Island, Rodeo timer, Red Cross, Riding Club, Job Corp, Anacortes Yacht Club, Stanwood Senior Center and Square Dancing. Active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Geneal will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Del Fox, daughter Jackie Katanik (Ed), Jennifer Bennett and son Ronnie. Six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Sister, Loralen Stiles (Wayne), Brother Larry Waldron (Claire) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, first husband and son.
Memorials can be made to Our Saviours Lutheran Church Building Fund, Stanwood, WA.
A memorial service will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am.
Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019