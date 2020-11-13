"Andy": Loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.
Andy grew up on a small farm in Bothell, WA, the youngest of four children, where he enjoyed horseback riding and making apple cider with his family.
He participated in Scout, joined the army after high school, and later married his high school sweetheart, Donna Nason. Andy and Donna have one son, Michael, who has three sons and is married to Porscha. He became a surgical technician and was an ordained minister.
He loved his Jack Russell Terriers. One of his greatest loves was music. He played guitar and sang in several rock and roll bands around the Pacific Northwest.
Andy is survived by his wife, Donna; their son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Porscha; grandsons, Sean, Kamdyn and Korbyn; his parents, Mike and Shirley O'Brian; his brother James and his wife Diana; his sisters, Virginia and Elaine; brother-in-law, Leonard; nieces, Ashley, Megan and Lacy; and nephews, Tad and Patrick.
His secret for making the best apple pie ever is something we will joyously debate.
You are invited to share your memories and condolences to Andy's family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.