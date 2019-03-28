Services Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360) 336-2153 Resources More Obituaries for GEORGE DEWEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GEORGE BRADLEY DEWEY

November 27, 1936 -

March 18, 2019



George Bradley Dewey, age 82, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham, WA., on March 18, 2019.



He was born in Ashland, Kansas on November 27, 1936, to Dallas and Frances Dewey. In 1945, the family left the Kansas/Oklahoma Panhandle and moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA and lived with his father's cousins, Elmo and Fern Woodmansee. Two years later they moved to Mount Vernon where George attended Lincoln Elementary and Mount Vernon High School, graduating with the class of 1955.



While in high school he played on the varsity golf and basketball teams. He attended Skagit Valley Junior College for two years where he also played basketball. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1959 with a degree in accounting. While there he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, and Beta Alpha Psi, and Alpha Kappa Psi. After graduating he spent two years in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Urd, CA, where he enjoyed playing the golf courses in the Monterey area.



On August 12, 1961 he married Kay Gidlund at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. They would have celebrated their 58th anniversary this coming August. In 1961, he also passed the C.P.A. exam and went to work for the national accounting firm which at that time was Haskins and Sells.



In 1963, he and Kay moved back to Mount Vernon where he became employed with the accounting firm Williams and Nulle. After a few years he became a partner of the firm and spent over 40 years there, retiring in 2006.



His favorite sport was always golf. He won many tournaments in Washington, California and on Maui. He was most proud when he won the Peon Flight at the Cravens Tournament at the San Gabriel Country Club in California in 1980 with Dick Blomberg. He then went on to win the Kapalua International Championship in 1981 and 1983.



When his young nephews started playing youth baseball, he became interested in that sport, learning all he could about the game by going to baseball seminars and talking with college baseball coaches which strengthened his knowledge for the game. He tutored many ball players in the valley, enabling them to take their skills to the college level.



He was one of the original Board members of the Skagit Sox summer baseball program, helping to raise the seed money to get the program started. He continued to help the local baseball program until his recent illness.



George enjoyed traveling with Kay, his nephews and great- nephews within the United States and to foreign countries.



He is survived by his wife, Kay, at their home in Mount Vernon; his two sisters, Sidne Hanway of Denver, CO, (her children Nicole and Ashley), Jeanne Moffat (Bill and their son, John) of Palm Desert, CA; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marily and Jerry Nelson of Mount Vernon and his four nephews of Mount Vernon: Brett Nelson (his children Cooper and Sam), Pete Nelson (Lisa and their children Keven, Brianna and Nathan), Matt Nelson (his children Joeger and Bode) and Torey Nelson (Melissa and their children Quinn, Camden and Kyler).



He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Floyd Gidlund and his brother-in-law Ken Hanway.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Mount Vernon Cemetery with Pastor Marc Hander officiating. A memorial celebration will follow at Max Dale's Steak and Chop House from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM.



Memorials may be given to the Mount Vernon Riverdogs (a summer baseball program), in care of Eric Stalcup, 607-B South 1st Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or a charity of your choice.



One of George's final comments while in the hospital was, "THE GAME IS OVER". Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries