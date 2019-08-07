|
January 26, 1935 -
August 5, 2019
George Delano Zediker, 84, of Burlington was called home to our Lord in heaven on Monday, August 5, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family and friends.
George was born January 26, 1935 in Mapleton, IA to George Ambrose and Edna Ferol Zediker at a time when his siblings were starting their own families. Consequently, Little Georgie was quite doted on and adored by his family and in return, loved his nephews as brothers. George grew up in Iowa and graduated from Mapleton High School in 1954.
He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Ramona Josephine Brummer on June 25, 1956. The couple welcomed their son Joel Dean from their first home in Mapleton, IA and their two daughters Laura Lee and Amy Lynn into the family home George built in Burlington, WA where his family continued to live.
George was an avid athlete in high school and held first string positions in football, basketball and baseball. He carried his love of baseball with him throughout life and shared his knowledge and talent with many athletes when he coached little and legion leagues and built the BEHS dugouts. These boys held a special place in his heart and he determined that each had what he needed to play the game. Additionally, George immensely enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George's life was always full of love and family. He often spoke of family memories and his stories could in turn be cheery or tearful because each reflected the love he held for all. His final dreams centered around returning to the farm life in Iowa he so loved.
He is preceded in death by his 'bride', Ramona, parents George and Edna Zediker, sisters, Yvonne McDonald and Maxine Baker, brothers Arnold and Clark Zediker and son-in-law John Peter Carabba.
He is survived by son Joel (Jamie) Zediker, Laura (Ron) Van Soest, Amy (Robert) Dowen, sister-in-law June Zediker, grandchildren Zachary (Chikage) Zediker, Taryn Zediker, Sean and Reed Starks, Megan Carabba, Mario Lopez, Bethany (Ben) Hall, Alyssa (Jeffery) Hauenstein, Elli (Corey) Brown, Gabriella (Anthony Walter) Dowen. Great-grandchildren Hakari and Masaki Zediker, Alias Sanchez, Kamein and Romeyn Lopez, Addison, Avery and James Peter Hall, Jeffery, Harper and Ava Hauenstein, and Juliet Walter.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to cousins Sara and Katelin Pritchard and friends Linda Hruby and Linda Krukar for their gifts of love and care and to Hospice for their unending guidance and compassion.
Services are as follows: Viewing at Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, on Friday, August 9, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Rosary on Sunday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. and Mass, Monday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington.
Burial following at Green Hills Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 8, 2019