Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE EDWARD NICHOLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE EDWARD NICHOLS Obituary

January 21, 1936 -
November 11, 2019

George passed away surrounded by family and friends.

George was born to Harlie and Lola Nichols in Parkhill, Oklahoma and moved with his family, to Wenatchee, Washington in 1940.

He graduated from Wenatchee high school, and moved to Seattle with his family when Alcoa closed in Wenatchee.

George was a Seattle firefighter for over 23 years, until disability forced him to retire.

George developed a love of Square dancing where he eventually met his partner of over 35 years, Sue Henriksen.

After retirement, George got his real estate license where he found and purchased several rental units. He eventually found out about real estate contracts and was still buying and managing these until his death.

For several years George volunteered his time during tax season to help the elderly and low income.

George is survived by his 4 children, Devona Bernett, Dawna Rodrigues, Michael Nichols and Louis Nichols. He has 5 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. George was one of seven children and is survived by his siblings Mary Bone, Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Harold Nichols, Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Edna White, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -