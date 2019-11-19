|
|
January 21, 1936 -
November 11, 2019
George passed away surrounded by family and friends.
George was born to Harlie and Lola Nichols in Parkhill, Oklahoma and moved with his family, to Wenatchee, Washington in 1940.
He graduated from Wenatchee high school, and moved to Seattle with his family when Alcoa closed in Wenatchee.
George was a Seattle firefighter for over 23 years, until disability forced him to retire.
George developed a love of Square dancing where he eventually met his partner of over 35 years, Sue Henriksen.
After retirement, George got his real estate license where he found and purchased several rental units. He eventually found out about real estate contracts and was still buying and managing these until his death.
For several years George volunteered his time during tax season to help the elderly and low income.
George is survived by his 4 children, Devona Bernett, Dawna Rodrigues, Michael Nichols and Louis Nichols. He has 5 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. George was one of seven children and is survived by his siblings Mary Bone, Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Harold Nichols, Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Edna White, Mesa, Arizona.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 20, 2019