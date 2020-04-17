|
|
April 8, 1925 -
March 31, 2020
George Elmer Nieshe, 94, of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital. He was surrounded by family and friends, while taking precautions due to the virus. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A special thanks to Marjorie Sneed, social worker for the Skagit Valley Hospital Emergency Department, for letting us see daddy on video and tell him goodbye and we love him.
George was born April 8, 1925 in Bloomfield, NE, to William Nieshe and Anna Elizabeth Muth. He was the 7th of 13 children.
He went to school in Minnesota until moving to Birdsview, WA, where he continued his formal education until 8th grade.
On August 11, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary June Hinds, and began his life with her. They had 4 kids, Rose, Cindy, Buster, and Johnny.
George and Mary made a life in Day Creek, WA until 2004 when they moved to Sedro-Woolley with Cindy and Dan. They have spent the last 16 years surrounded by their family. Their daughter, Cindy stepped in to handle their financials and healthcare; their great-granddaughter, Katrina loved going over every Saturday to set up their weekly meds and catch up on the week before; their daughter, Rose enjoyed helping cook and clean, and just keeping them company.
George worked as a logger for a variety of companies before working as a trimmer for Good Year Nelson for 23 years. There are old photos of him at the Sedro-Woolley Museum, and his family has always loved his old stories.
He loved fishing with his children and grandchildren, going for car rides, camping with his family during the summer and attending the local car shows, particularly with his grandson, Derek.
He spent his free time building furniture and doing woodworking projects for his loved ones. He was very protective of his tools but was always happy to help anyone who came his way.
He was happiest when surrounded by his family, especially the young children. He was ecstatic to reconnect with his great-granddaughter, Trinity before his passing.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Nieshe; 3 well-loved pets; his daughters, Rose and husband, Ken of Sedro-Woolley, and Cindy and husband, Dan of Sedro-Woolley; his son, Buster and wife, Joanne of Ridgefield, WA; brother, Gene Nieshe and wife, Alice of Birdsview; sister, Delphia Dickinson of Washington; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Armijo of Tennessee, Chris Armijo of Texas, James (Barb) Troxel of Minnesota, Bradley (Amy) Troxel of Texas, Derek White of Washington, Danielle DeVoe of Washington, Arthur of Washington, Brittani (Jeff) Nelson of Washington, Thomas Nieshe of Washington, Nicole Nieshe of Washington, and Bruce Lee Turner of Washington; numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Anna Elizabeth; sisters, Louella and Mercedes; brothers, Carl, Fred, Lory, Ray, William, Lawrence, Wilbur "Butch" and Adolph, as well as his son, Johnny and numerous furry family members.
At this time, a service cannot be held, but when a Memorial can be held it will be announced.
Family is accepting cards and flowers at this time, however we ask for NO visitors for Mary's safety.
Please check the status of services and share your memories of George by signing the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 19, 2020