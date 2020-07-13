August 31, 1929 -
July 8, 2020
George Franklin Flippo of Anacortes passed away peacefully in his sleep July 8, 2020.
Born on August 31, 1929, in Alton, Illinois, he was the eldest of four siblings, Elsie, William, and Joseph. George was a man of strong conviction and character. He lived a long and active life up to the time of his death.
Upon graduating from high school, George entered the military, serving in the United States Army from 1947-1951. During that time he served in his unit's band as well as their football team. A photo of him from the cover of The Courier Journal magazine in 1950 is proudly displayed at Dad's Diner in Anacortes. He was honorably discharged in 1951.
That same year, George married the apple of his eye, Joan Petitt. As the family lore goes, she did so despite one of their first dates when George had the romantic idea of taking Joan on a plane ride. According to reliable sources, George and his brother had purchased a biplane for a whopping $50. Neither had any flying experience, essentially teaching themselves to fly. Joan gracefully declined the opportunity, but later accepted his hand in marriage. Perhaps the most significant point of the airplane episode is that it produced the first of hundreds of "Oh George" expressions throughout their married lives. The Flippo's would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 17th of this year.
In 1955, the young family moved to Anacortes where they have lived since. George was hired at the Texaco refinery and worked there until his retirement in 1984. August 31 of 1984 started like any other weekday in the Flippo house. Joan dutifully had George's lunch ready and wished him well that morning. To her surprise George came home at lunch with an announcement; he had decided to retire! Adjusting to retired life, George would get up each morning and visit with Joan as she continued her daily routines as the wonderful matriarch that she was. One morning George presented Joan with a list of things she could do to be more efficient around the kitchen. In her very calm and polite manner, Joan kindly let George know, though he may rule the roost, there is only one cook allowed in the kitchen! From that point forward, the Flippo's enjoyed retirement together including multiple trips around the country and world with some of their closest friends.
George and Joan raised four beautiful children, Mike, Cathy, Mark, and Susie. Some of their fondest childhood memories are of the family cross country camping trips back to Alton or to Texas. George was also very fond of supporting his children's activities and was well-known among the local officials' association for his valuable feedback to officials on their performances.
Although a staunch Republican, George was always open to an objective conversation with those of opposing political views. He even occasionally accepted some as friends including long-time Anacortes mayor, Dean Maxwell. Friends and family still recall his campaign efforts for former mayor Jim Rice, when George could be seen running thru Anacortes in his red sweat suit with an "I Like Rice" sign on his back.
George was preceded in death by his three siblings. He is survived by his "dolly" Joan, children, George Michael "Mike" Flippo/Candy, Cathy Ann Tribuzio/Phil, Mark Kevin Flippo/Elise, and Susan Lynn Fritsch/Chris. Grandchildren include William Flippo/Amy, Cindy Gaspar/Jason, Mitch Flippo, Clint Flippo, Geoff McOmie, and Mallory Spencer/Jared.
He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Paisley Flippo, Olivia Flippo, Aniston Flippo, Dhillon Gaspar, Amelia McOmie, Corbin Spencer, and Case Spencer.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the following dear friends, Maury and Helene Fink, Terry and Shirley Fair, Roland and Virginia Culbertson, Don and June Dixon, Dean and Lisa Maxwell, Barbara McClendon, Sudan Messick, Kuehne @ Cap Sante and Fletcher and the crew at Dad's Diner. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Teresa, Rhonda, Chef Jen, and the rest of the wonderful staff at Cap Sante Court as well as the Hospice Care Center staff.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of George are encouraged to do so to the charity of your choice.
To share memories of George, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.