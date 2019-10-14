|
|
1925 - 2019
George F. Hafer died peacefully on September 14, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Martha, of 74 years; also, 3 sons and 1 daughter: Martha and Jim Schelle, George and Joanne Hafer, Robert Hafer, Walter and Susan Hafer. He also leaves 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
George attended UCLA and served in WWII as an Army Corp pilot. He worked for the University of California in Agricultural Extension. He filmed historical documentaries on the Oregon Trail, Mt. Lemon's ecological zones in Arizona and a video series on Ishi, the Native American.
George was an avid gardener, Bible scholar and wilderness photographer.
The family is grateful to Birchview and Hospice for their wonderful care.
A future memorial is planned.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 16, 2019