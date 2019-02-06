George Francis Bellos passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on February 5, 2019.



George was born in Everett, WA to Edith Lyvers and Alciviadis "George" Bellos. George was a first generation and proud American as his father immigrated here from Missologi Greece where much of his family still resides.



George was a lifetime resident of Sedro-Woolley and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School He remained an involved member of his community, Bellos returned at age 22 from the University of Washington where he attended and shared many fond memories of living on a houseboat with his best friend Chuck Abbott. When his father became ill George returned to Sedro-Woolley to run the family restaurant.



In 1957 he married Bonnie Henry (Lang) and the couple raised 3 children and together ran The Liberty Cafe and Bell Room. George was an amazing host. Filomito is a Greek word which means to honor your friends and to be hospitable this is a trait that he encompassed naturally as many people remember their times at the Liberty Cafe and going boating and water skiing and crabbing at Juniper beach.



George was very involved in his community. At a young age he became involved in DeMolay and remained Father advisor for many years. The Rotary Club was a big part of his contribution to his community and he served as Rotary President in 1973 and was honored by Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow.



Additionally Bellos was very involved in the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce and served on many committees and was ultimately elected president of the board of directors in the early 70's. Another club he remained involved with was the Masonic Lodge.



Bellos also served as hospital commissioner during the years the two hospitals, United General and Skagit Valley first became affiliated.



Faith, family and music were his passions and he stayed true to all three until the day of his passing. He sang in the church choir at Immaculate Conception Church up until a month of his death. George was involved in the An-O-Chords most of his adult life and many were blessed and surprised when his quartet would show up on Valentine's day and sing to you!



Bellos was preceded in death by his parents Edith Lyvers Bellos and Alkviadis "George" Bellos; his older sister, Kathryn Harward and his longtime companion Gretchen Hunter.



His surviving family includes his two daughters, Mary Beth Franks and her husband Ken, and Melissa Bellos; his son, George Bellos and his wife Cindy; eight grandchildren Jason Franks, Jennifer Franks Misner and husband Aaron, Anna Bellos-Chapin and husband David, Jacob Bellos and Jaclyn Bellos, Christina Leber and husband Kyle, and Dylan Cisneros and Tia Gabrielle Cisneros; great-grandchildren, Noah Franks, Lola Chapin, Greyson Chapin, Weston Leber and Sawyer Leber and his niece, Sandra Kay Harward



Donations in memory of George can be given to the An-O-Chords, their major charitable efforts involve teaching the joy of singing to young people in our communities.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:30pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Sedro-Woolley with a reception following at the parish hall.



Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.