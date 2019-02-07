Services Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360) 855-1288 Funeral Mass 2:30 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Sedro-Woolley , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for GEORGE BELLOS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GEORGE FRANCIS BELLOS

George Francis Bellos passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on February 5th, 2019.



George was born in Everett, WA to Edith Lyvers and Alkviadis "George" Bellos. He was a first generation and proud American as his father immigrated here from Missologi, Greece, where much of his family still resides.



George was a lifetime resident of Sedro-Woolley and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School. He remained an involved member of his community. He returned at age 22 from the University of Washington, where he attended and shared many fond memories of living on a houseboat with his best friend, Chuck Abbott. When his father became ill, George returned to Sedro-Woolley to run the family restaurant.



In 1957, he married Bonnie Henry (Lang) and the couple raised 3 children and together ran The Liberty Cafe and Bell Room. George was an amazing host.



"Filotimo," the word only exists in the Greek language. "Filotimo" is not taught, a person is born with it, and it means to honor your friends and to be generous and hospitable. This is a trait that George encompassed naturally.



Many people remember their times at his home and at the Liberty Café, going boating and water skiing, and crabbing at Juniper beach, or joining his family on many adventures that include snow skiing, and camping at Mount Baker. George was fun and optimistic, and you felt loved and welcome always in his presence.



George was very involved in his community. At a young age, he became involved in DeMolay and remained Father Advisor for many years. The Rotary Club was a big part of his contribution to his community, and he served as Rotary president in 1973, and was honored by the Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow.



Additionally, Bellos was very involved in the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce and served on many committees, and was ultimately elected president of the board of directors in the early 70's.



Another club he remained involved with was the Masonic Lodge. George also served as hospital commissioner during the years the two hospitals, United General and Skagit Valley first became affiliated.



Faith, family and music were his passions and he stayed true to all three until the day of his passing. He sang in the church choir at Immaculate Conception Church up until the month of his death. George was involved in the An-0-Chords most of his adult life and many were blessed and surprised when his quartet would show up on Valentine's day and sing to them!



George was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Lyvers Bellos and Alkviadis "George" Bellos; his older sister, Catherine Harward; longtime companion, Gretchen Hunter.



His surviving family includes his daughters, Mary Beth Franks and her husband, Ken and Melissa Bellos; son, George Bellos and his wife, Cindy; niece, Sandra Kay Harward; eight grandchildren, Jason Franks, Jennifer Franks Misner and her husband, Aaron, Anna Bellos-Chapin and her husband, David, Jacob Bellos and Jaclyn Bellos, Christina Leber and husband, Kyle, Dylan Cisneros and Tia Gabrielle Cisneros; great-grandchildren, Noah Franks, Lola Chapin, Greyson Chapin, Weston Leber and Sawyer Leber.



A funeral mass will commence February 12th, 2019 at 2:30pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 719 Ferry Street, Sedro-Woolley with reception following at the parish hall.



Donations in memory of George Bellos can be given to the An-O-Chords, their major charitable efforts involve teaching the joy of singing to young people in our communities. For more information, go to their website http//www.anochords.org.



