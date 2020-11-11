George Francois Gerard, 93, of Anacortes, left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 30, 1927 in Anoka, Minnesota, the son of George and Mary (Keyes) Gerard.
George served his country in World War II in the US Navy and was honorably discharged as Electronic Technician's Mate, 3rd Class on July 5, 1946. In his civilian life, he was an Investor in Real Estate and was also a political activist and an advocate for Clean Government. As a Rotarian, he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow. George met the love of his life, Susan Robertson and they got married on June 6, 1952 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Los Angeles, CA. Together they had eight children.
George is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister: Mary Kazmer; his wife of 68 years, Susan; their children (spouses): Monica (Neal Bower), Renee (Clarence Lloyd), Anne Fernandez, Matthew (Monica) Gerard, Vivienne (Don Faurot), Emelie Gerard, Danielle (Andrew Schlei) and David (Lynne Brown) Gerard; 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Rosary Recital and Mass of Christian Burial followed by Military Honors will be held at St. Mary Church in Anacortes on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, all services will be limited to the family only.
