1/1
GEORGE FRANCOIS GERARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Francois Gerard, 93, of Anacortes, left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 30, 1927 in Anoka, Minnesota, the son of George and Mary (Keyes) Gerard.

George served his country in World War II in the US Navy and was honorably discharged as Electronic Technician's Mate, 3rd Class on July 5, 1946. In his civilian life, he was an Investor in Real Estate and was also a political activist and an advocate for Clean Government. As a Rotarian, he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow. George met the love of his life, Susan Robertson and they got married on June 6, 1952 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Los Angeles, CA. Together they had eight children.

George is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister: Mary Kazmer; his wife of 68 years, Susan; their children (spouses): Monica (Neal Bower), Renee (Clarence Lloyd), Anne Fernandez, Matthew (Monica) Gerard, Vivienne (Don Faurot), Emelie Gerard, Danielle (Andrew Schlei) and David (Lynne Brown) Gerard; 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A Rosary Recital and Mass of Christian Burial followed by Military Honors will be held at St. Mary Church in Anacortes on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, all services will be limited to the family only.

To share memories of George, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anacortes American from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved