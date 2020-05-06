February 18, 1931 - May 3, 2020
George was born at the Rockcut west of Concrete, WA, on February 18, 1932 to Harry James and Ethel (House) Theodoratus. Harry had immigrated from Sianna, Rhodes Island, Greece in 1906 with two brothers.
George along with his siblings Robert, Alice and Dorothea, all grew up in Van Horn, east of Concrete.
The Concrete high school principal said George was "smarter than a fox", but was sadly disinterested in his studies, and one of the smartest students he ever knew.
After school George joined the Navy to see the world, but he ended up on the USS Hancock stationed in San Diego where he ran an aircraft elevator. The elevator was rarely used so out of boredom George bought some haircutting tools and set up a barber shop in the elevator cutting hair between planes.
He owned a speedboat with several buddies to cruise around the harbor and had many fun adventures in San Diego.
George returned to Concrete where he met his future wife, Lois Pinelli, known as "hotrod Pinelli" to her friends. Lois worked at the US Forest Service office in Concrete. They both loved convertibles and car adventures and were soon married. A few years later daughter Lisa was born.
George worked a short time at the Lone Star cement plant in Concrete, then for Puget Power. He was in the Lower Baker power house when it was hit by a slide and carried into the Baker River where he and another worker were rescued by boat. George decided to end that career!
With $50 in his pocket he started over as a developer. His first project was River Lane in Concrete. He then became a real estate broker and started Valleys West Reality, followed by Wilderness Village, a housing development on the south side of the Skagit River near Concrete and Skagit Sunset in Birdsview. George designed and built the Puget Power lodge at the upper Baker Dam and many houses around Concrete. He later built and operated the Concrete Self Storage. After selling the storage business to "retire" and becoming bored he decided to start a new construction company and the Concrete Swap Meet where he enjoyed conversation with vendors and shoppers.
George and Lois loved to cruise to exotic locations which they did several times each year. He owned six tuxedos and was often thought to be the most dapper man on board, although at home he wore jeans and was well-known for his suspenders.
George passed away at home after a short illness surrounded by family and friends.
Special thanks go to Roger Chapman and Patrick Wilder for their assistance.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Theodoratus of Sausalito, CA; two sisters, Alice Parker (Jim) of Concrete and Dorothea Theodoratus of Sacramento, CA; special niece, Ruby Haner, who was very close to George and her companion Mark Challender of Bellingham and four other nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois and brother, Robert.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, the family is having a private committal service at the Hamilton Cemetery in May and will hold a celebration of life later in the summer.
Memorial donations in George's honor can be made to the Concrete Food Bank or to a charity of your choice.
Committal services are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020.