George McNaughton, a long time resident of Mount Vernon, Washington, aka George the Handyman, died on June 10th, 2020 at 83.



He was born in Canada but made his home in Washington since 1976.



He is survived by his children Kim (Gary), Alana (Ziggy), Adam, Beverly, numerous step-children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He will also be sadly missed by his many friends, especially the "Starbucks gang".



Dad was never the same after his wife Marilyn passed away in 2016 and is now reunited with her.



Due to COVID-19, a small memorial will be held at a later date.

