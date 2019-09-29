|
April 22, 1939 -
September 24, 2019
George T. Collazo passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, WA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was born on April 22, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Agapito and Maria Lugo Collazo. George married Lucille Madrid on June 5, 1965 in Bernalillo, New Mexico. He was a long time Realtor in Mount Vernon and retired from the US Postal Service in 2013
He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; son Bryan Collazo (Monika); daughter Linda Collazo; grandchildren, Cyara Collazo, Belle Collazo and Victoria Cate.
Services for George will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1 PM at Mount Vernon Cemetery (1200 E. Fir St).
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, The Cancer Care Alliance Network of Seattle or the Prostate Clinic at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of George to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 29, 2019