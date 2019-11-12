|
October 6, 1930 -
November 6, 2019
Georgia A. Fischer passed away at age 89 on November 6, 2019 at her home of 58 years at Dewey Beach/Anacortes. Georgia was home under the care of Hospice and assisted by Visiting Angels for the past four weeks of her life. The family expresses our deep thanks to both of these organizations for allowing Mom to come home.
Georgia, daughter of Fred and Maria Silvernail, was born on October 6, 1930 in Mount Vernon. Milltown, Washington was their home until 1932 until the family moved to Mabton in eastern Washington where Georgia entered school in 1935. In 1940, the family again moved, this time to Anacortes. She attended Whitney Elementary School and would later graduate from Anacortes High School in 1948.
Following high school, Georgia worked for a photographer in Anacortes hand tinting black and white photographs. Her desire was to enroll in college to become a nurse; however, with the wave of former soldiers enrolling in college through the GI Bill she was not able to fulfill her dream even though she was an excellent student.
During the 1950s, Georgia worked as a nurse's assistant at the Anacortes Hospital, today the site of the Anacortes Public Library. While working at the hospital, one of the nurses invited her to dinner. Her husband, who was in the Navy in Oak Harbor, worked with a young man and invited him to the same dinner. On March 23, 1957, she married that young man, Arthur Fischer, a US Navy CPO.
Arthur was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Base; however, they were to move from Anacortes to Kodiak, Alaska within three month as Arthur was transferred. Their first child, Steven Arthur, was born there before Arthur was again transferred back to Whidbey where he worked until 1964. Their second child, Gary, was born in 1960 at the Whidbey Navy Hospital. In 1967 Georgia gave birth to their daughter, Dawn, at Island General Hospital in Anacortes.
In the early 1970s Georgia started working as a volunteer in the classrooms at Fidalgo Elementary School. This eventually led to a job at Fidalgo where she worked in the computer lab, Interest Center, and the front office as a Para-Pro until June 2011, retiring at age 80.
Georgia is survived by her son Steven Fischer-Torres (Eduardo) of Seattle and daughter Dawn Fischer-Blanton (Michael) of Anacortes. She was also blessed with one grandchild, Samuel Fischer-Blanton. She is also survived by her sister Lorene Pevoto and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Arthur, her husband of 59 years, her son Gary and her sister Rosemarie Hooser.
Georgia was an amazing sister, mother, and grandmother. She had the gift of not just seeing what someone or something was, but what they might become. This was demonstrated in her many artistic abilities, sewing, carpentry, gardening, cooking, and her love of working with children. She was adventurous and not afraid to tackle a challenge, including zip lining at age 86.
Georgia also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband and family. This included many trips to Arizona and Hawaii as well a trip to Belize and Costa Rica.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. on November 23, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.
