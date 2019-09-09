|
|
1935 - 2019
Gerald Lee Guthrie, of Anacortes WA, born in 1935, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett. He was 84.
Gerald was born to Rexford and Martha (Schimmelmann) Guthrie, the middle child of three boys.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn, in 2004.
Gerald is survived by his children: Cathy Guthrie of Lynnwood, WA, Mark (Andrea) Guthrie of Anacortes and his grandchildren: Jannea Huston, Matthew Guthrie, Cyndi Guthrie and Taylor Johnson, as well as six great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his brothers: Noel (Sandi) Guthrie of Sedro- Woolley, Elmer (Sandy) Guthrie of Redmond, sisters-in-law: Joanne (Doug) Peterson of Mukilteo and Phyllis Bell of Wichita, Kansas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Avenue, Anacortes, WA.
To share memories of Gerald, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019